Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.04. The company had a trading volume of 78,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.09 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

