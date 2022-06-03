Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 3.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.93. 51,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,295. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

