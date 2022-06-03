Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 181.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

CHWY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27.

Get Chewy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.48.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.