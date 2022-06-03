Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 181.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
CHWY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.87 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.