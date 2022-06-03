Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Position Cut by CarVal Investors LP

CarVal Investors LP trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 37.6% of CarVal Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CarVal Investors LP owned 0.45% of Chesapeake Energy worth $33,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 321,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,162,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.78. 17,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,274. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.13. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

