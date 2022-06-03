Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of CQP opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 46.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

