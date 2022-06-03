ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $47,934.47 and $119.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $819.85 or 0.02746751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00425136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

