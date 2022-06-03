ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHPT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 56,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,677,973. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

