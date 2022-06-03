Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.73

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.73 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 154,903 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.72.

Get Chamberlin alerts:

In related news, insider Trevor Brown acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,281.38).

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.