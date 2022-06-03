CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Increased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 4.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CF Industries worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $122,096,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $55,820,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after buying an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.09.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $95.97. 7,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

