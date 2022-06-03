Cetera Investment Advisers Has $62.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,439. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

