Cetera Investment Advisers Has $24.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $65.45. 145,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,781. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

