Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,365,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,321,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 218,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,315,010. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.