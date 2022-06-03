Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 13,172 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $138,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,336,192. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.64 and a 200 day moving average of $353.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

