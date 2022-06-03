Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.07. 29,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day moving average of $225.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

