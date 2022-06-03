Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.63% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $32,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,474,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,122. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

