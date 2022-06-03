Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 557 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tesla were worth $46,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tesla by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,001 shares of company stock valued at $351,230,191 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $61.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.52. The company had a trading volume of 569,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,072,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $739.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.22 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $893.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $942.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

