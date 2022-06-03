CertiK Achieves Market Cap of $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00472383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.00397498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031671 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

