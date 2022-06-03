Certified Advisory Corp Sells 878 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,108,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after buying an additional 309,776 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. 18,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,029. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.78 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.