Certified Advisory Corp Sells 3,214 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,394. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

