Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 9,777 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 606,093 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,277,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.