Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,870,000 after acquiring an additional 191,124 shares during the period.

IGSB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.99. 34,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

