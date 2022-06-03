Certified Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $63.86 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.