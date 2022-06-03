Certified Advisory Corp Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.28. The stock had a trading volume of 63,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

