Certified Advisory Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $8.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.09. 801,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,404,384. The stock has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

