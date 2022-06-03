Certified Advisory Corp Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,533,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period.

VGT traded down $9.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.06. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,704. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $327.06 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

