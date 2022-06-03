Certified Advisory Corp Buys 220 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.04. 341,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,104,604. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

