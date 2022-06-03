Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 613 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 5,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

