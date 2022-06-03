Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $27.03

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $27.91. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 6,709 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.79.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

