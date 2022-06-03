Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 4.5%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 122,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 213,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $398.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

