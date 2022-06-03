Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.17

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 62879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

