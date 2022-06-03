Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $239.42

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.42 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.36). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.26), with a volume of 1,009,412 shares changing hands.

CAML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.73) to GBX 310 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.35) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.30) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £453.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 16,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($50,691.90).

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

