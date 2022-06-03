Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFINU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

