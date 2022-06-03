Centiva Capital LP Takes $2.84 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,889,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.
GD stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $230.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,954. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.
Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.
In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About General Dynamics (Get Rating)
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
