Centiva Capital LP Grows Stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 1,689.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.86% of RXR Acquisition worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RXR Acquisition by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in RXR Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,347,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXRA remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

