Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 105,827 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Beauty Health stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.04. 22,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.71. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

