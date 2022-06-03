Centiva Capital LP Buys 671,762 Shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) by 498.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 1.87% of Tailwind Two Acquisition worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 446,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,247. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tailwind Two Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

