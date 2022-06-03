Centerstone Investors LLC Boosts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Centerstone Investors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 2.6% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after purchasing an additional 953,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after purchasing an additional 936,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,683,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,639. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

