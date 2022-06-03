Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) is Condire Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Condire Management LP lifted its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Centerra Gold accounts for 9.3% of Condire Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Condire Management LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $46,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $479,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -14.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGAU. TD Securities lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

