CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.81. 91,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

