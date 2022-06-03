Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 123.67 ($1.56).

CEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.37) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,882.59). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($69,084.06).

LON CEY traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 81.72 ($1.03). The company had a trading volume of 5,169,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,115. The company has a market capitalization of £945.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 78.78 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.30 ($1.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

