Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 123.67 ($1.56).

CEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CEY traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 81.72 ($1.03). 5,169,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,115. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 78.78 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.30 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £945.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,882.59). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 65,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($69,084.06).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

