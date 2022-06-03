Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 4.6% Higher

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.85. 4,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 469,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.37.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

