Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will announce $30.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. Cellectis reported sales of $14.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $103.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $144.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.60 million, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $152.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

CLLS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

