Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.35

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.35 and traded as low as C$13.68. Celestica shares last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 117,540 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 40,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$604,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,750,636.09.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

