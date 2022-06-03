Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.35

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.35 and traded as low as C$13.68. Celestica shares last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 117,540 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$604,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,750,636.09.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

