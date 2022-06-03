Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

