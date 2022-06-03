CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

CCCS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,107,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

