CastleKnight Management LP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 12,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,770. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

