CastleKnight Management LP Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.05. 7,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,402. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $121.32 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.65.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.75.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.