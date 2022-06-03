CastleKnight Management LP Takes $2.70 Million Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 214,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $291.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

